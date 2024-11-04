iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SUSA opened at $118.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

