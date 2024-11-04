iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $201.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

