iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.15 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.