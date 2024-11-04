iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 162.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 172,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $194.77 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $153.65 and a 1 year high of $201.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average is $188.39. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.