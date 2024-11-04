Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $523,725.24 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $523,725.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,421,476.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $127.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

