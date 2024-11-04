JIADE Limited’s (NASDAQ:JDZG) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 11th

JIADE’s (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 11th. JIADE had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of JIADE’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

JIADE Stock Performance

JDZG opened at $1.20 on Monday. JIADE has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81.

Get JIADE alerts:

About JIADE

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

Receive News & Ratings for JIADE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JIADE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.