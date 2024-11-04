JIADE Limited’s (NASDAQ:JDZG) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 11th

JIADE’s (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 11th. JIADE had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of JIADE’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
JIADE Stock Performance
JDZG opened at $1.20 on Monday. JIADE has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81.
About JIADE
