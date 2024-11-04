Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.