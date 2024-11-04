Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of JNPR stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $39.79.
Juniper Networks Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.
Juniper Networks Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
