Kennametal (KMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $543.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kennametal Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
