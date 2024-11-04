KeyCorp Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $115.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.19.

NYSE:EAT opened at $104.92 on Thursday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 839.19% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $386,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

