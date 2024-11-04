KeyCorp Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $162.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ETR. Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Entergy stock opened at $144.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 18.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $2,030,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

