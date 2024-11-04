KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $750,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 262,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $137.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

