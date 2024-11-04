Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

