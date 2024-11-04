Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $182.97 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

