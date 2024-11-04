Lyft (LYFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LYFT opened at $13.48 on Monday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,544.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,544.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

