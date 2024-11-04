Lyft (LYFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $13.48 on Monday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 764,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,988,544.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 8,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $99,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 764,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,988,544.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

