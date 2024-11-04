Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 10,744 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 4.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $141,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $357,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $2,635,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.9% in the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,391,230.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,396,270 shares of company stock valued at $279,825,927 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $144.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.