Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 355 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $222.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average is $206.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.23 and a 12-month high of $226.75. The company has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.