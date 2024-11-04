Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $41.82 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,948 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $222.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.23 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average is $206.90. The company has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

