MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $2,054.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,050.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,807.21. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,310.31 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.67.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

