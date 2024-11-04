Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $70,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,675.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,944,633 shares in the company, valued at $258,687,579.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $70,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,675.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,099 shares of company stock valued at $865,740. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

