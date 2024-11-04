MFA Financial (MFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE MFA opened at $12.18 on Monday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MFA

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.