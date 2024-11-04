Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 15,800 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,353,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375,371 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,633,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,665,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,638 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,899,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 141.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of DNB opened at $11.91 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -148.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

