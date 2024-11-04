Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after purchasing an additional 821,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 540.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,646,000 after buying an additional 529,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 200,159.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after buying an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 79.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 501,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,060,000 after buying an additional 221,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $23,817,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $90.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 0.59. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.48.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.