Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.24.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $22.71 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

