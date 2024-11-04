ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect ModivCare to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. ModivCare has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ModivCare Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 33,495 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $540,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,721,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,804,114.55. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 168,587 shares of company stock worth $2,569,173. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

