Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Navigator in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DNB Markets began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $15.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Navigator has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $129.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 356,134 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth $23,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 673,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 102,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 83,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

