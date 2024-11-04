NeoGenomics (NEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEO stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

