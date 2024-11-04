Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.49. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $1,740,475.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,240.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $1,740,475.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,240.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $7,063,652 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,790,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after acquiring an additional 228,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after purchasing an additional 203,934 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

