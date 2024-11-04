New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -270.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

