New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Crane worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 0.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Crane by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CR stock opened at $157.47 on Monday. Crane has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

CR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

