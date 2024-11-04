New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.76 Million Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 33,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $123.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.69 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $132.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

