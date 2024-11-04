New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $4,144,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 85.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.71.

Shares of ANF opened at $131.26 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $62.23 and a one year high of $196.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

