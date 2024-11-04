New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $1,134.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $628.00 and a 1-year high of $1,376.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,285.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,129.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

