New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,302 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Science Applications International worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 438.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 236.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Science Applications International by 30.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $144.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $109.46 and a one year high of $148.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.47.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

