New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 28,057 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,057 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of APA worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in APA by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in APA by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in APA by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

APA opened at $23.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.91%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

