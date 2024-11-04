Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1,001.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $242.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.31 and a 1-year high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

