Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $27.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

