Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 63.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

