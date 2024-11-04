Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,133,000 after buying an additional 744,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,069 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 467,647 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,157 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,459.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $539,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

