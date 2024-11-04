Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 65.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

