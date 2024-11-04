Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,970 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 160.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 267.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

