NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 10.4% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,396,270 shares of company stock worth $279,825,927. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.