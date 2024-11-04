NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total transaction of $12,462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,981,391,230.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.85, for a total value of $12,462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,981,391,230.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,396,270 shares of company stock valued at $279,825,927 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $135.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

