On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ON were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ON by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of ON by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ONON opened at $46.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded ON to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

