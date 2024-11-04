Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Orion Group stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CEO Travis J. Boone acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $25,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,402.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Orion Group news, CEO Travis J. Boone bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,402.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 15,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,721.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,453 shares of company stock valued at $144,423. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 819,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 164,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 28,712 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 343,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,873,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

