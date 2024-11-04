Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $59.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

PZZA stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 6.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 66.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

