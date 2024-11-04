Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.57.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $635.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $395.00 and a twelve month high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

