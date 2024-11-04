Paycor HCM (PYCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Paycor HCM to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Paycor HCM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Paycor HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,476.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

