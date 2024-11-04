Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,313 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Broadcom by 148.0% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $2,103,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $168.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.03. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.