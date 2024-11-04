Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

