Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 293 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 368,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,710 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,751,000 after acquiring an additional 152,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,142,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,391 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $124.41 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

